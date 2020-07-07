Developer says state permitting delay has stalled two downtown projects, including renovation of the depot

Dalton Mayor David Pennington says city officials are concerned about delays in redeveloping the historic railroad depot at 110 Depot St.
"We have to decide what we are going to do about it," he said. "But it's my understanding that the delays aren't in the hands of the developer."
The City Council approved a $300,000 bid from Dalton’s Barrett Properties for the depot in October 2018. Barrett was the only company to bid on the building when the council put it up for sale.
According to the company’s proposal, the renovated depot would house two distinct businesses, a restaurant in the northern section and a bar in the southern section. The grand opening was listed as Dec. 31, 2020. But Barrett Properties President Bob Caperton said delays in getting state officials to sign off on another project the company is working on, converting the former Belk building at 307 S. Hamilton St. into apartments, has delayed the depot project. The apartments had been expected to open this spring.
In a recent letter to the city, Caperton said Barrett had only received conditional approval for the apartments from the state Historic Preservation Division on June 6 and is still waiting on approval from the National Park Service, which is needed because the Belk building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
"As noted all along, significant progress on the depot project will fall in line behind the Belk project," he wrote.
In an email to the Daily Citizen-News, Caperton said that if he "just had to guess at a timeline" he expects approval from the National Park Service by Aug. 1. He would then have to obtain new architectural plans and approval from local officials. The project would then have to be rebid. Construction would begin in December and be complete by June 1, 2021. Caperton said once work is underway on the Belk building the company can turn its attention to the depot.
Officials at the Historic Preservation Division did not immediately return a telephone message on Tuesday.
Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said city officials have contacted the Historic Preservation Division "and also the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and they confirmed they're dealing with a significant backlog of inspection requests."
On Dec. 12, 2019, in response to a request for an update from the city, Caperton sent a letter to City Attorney Gandi Vaughn.
"As of the date of this letter, Barrett Properties has made the necessary repairs and inspections to deem the depot property electrically safe and has been able to condition the space to dry out the preexisting moisture issues," Caperton wrote. "While this level of progress is not consistent with the conditions of the resolution approved by the mayor and council, it does align with the preservation plan provided with our initial proposal and accepted by the city of Dalton."
The city closed the depot building in November 2015, citing conditions that “posed potential health hazards to the public,” including mold. The building has remained empty since. Before that, it was the home for some 25 years of the Dalton Depot & Trackside Tavern restaurant.
"Barrett Properties has taken steps to ensure that the depot is safe and clean," Caperton wrote in a January statement to the Daily Citizen-News. "The electrical system is working, the HVAC is running, and the property is generally in 'broom swept' condition. However, substantial work on the project has been delayed due to the status of the Belk-Gallant Building, our loft apartment redevelopment project on the corner of Cuyler and Hamilton."
The resolution authorizing the sale said that if Barrett missed any deadlines it would reconvey the property to the city "for the lesser of the amount of the purchase price of the property plus improvements or the appraised value of the property at the time of the reconveyance." Some City Council members said Tuesday they do not think city officials are ready to enforce that provision.
"I know that government can move slowly," said council member Derek Waugh. "Hopefully, we are at a place now where things can move pretty swiftly. And I just don't see any urgency for the city to do anything right now."
"If the developer has been doing what he needs to do, and any delays are out of his hands, I think we need to work with him," said council member Gary Crews. "If we did take it back, that would just start the clock on development all over again, and I don't think that's what we want."
