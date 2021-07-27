Developer seeks to expand commercial park, requests rezoning to heavy manufacturing

A Dalton area developer is looking to expand a commercial park on Old Dixie Highway.
On Monday, the Dalton-Whitfield County Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend rezoning 22.55 acres at 3444 Old Dixie Highway to heavy manufacturing from rural residential and general commercial. The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the rezoning at its Monday, Aug. 9, meeting.
The rezoning was requested by DixiBrix LLC. The Georgia Secretary of State's office lists DixiBrix as an Atlanta company. But Dalton attorney Tom Minor, who represented DixiBrix at the meeting, said a Dalton area developer is behind the company. He said he was "not at liberty at this time" to say who that developer is.
"There's an industrial park there already that is being developed," he said. "This will be an expansion of that."
Minor said the developer does not have a tenant for the property at this time but is actively seeking one.
The commercial park is about six miles south of Dalton. It is part of a 70-acre industrial park that is the home to Reagent Chemical and Research Inc., maker of White Flyer clay shooting targets.
"There's a new road there called Duckworth Road," said Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell. "Reagent, White Flyer, is at the end of that road. This property is being developed on the north side of Duckworth Road. It's not connected to the business of White Flyer. It's an independent business. But it's in the same industrial space. There's a parcel for White Flyer. There's a parcel for Healthier Choice (Flooring, which makes carpet cushion and acoustical underlayment for the flooring industry). And there's this parcel."
Campbell said the Healthier Choice facility is under construction and is scheduled to be complete around February 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.