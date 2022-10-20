Dalton High School Drama Club officers, from left, Jeb Bethel, Valeria Figueroa, Sarah Forberger, Molly Watts and Max Cowan are hard at work preparing for the upcoming Dalton High School Drama Club trunk or treat fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the west parking lot of Dalton High. Students will dress as characters from popular Disney movies and greet local children of all ages in a drive-through, trick or treat experience that supports the DHS Drama Club. Tickets are $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child and can be purchased at the parking lot entrance on the day of the event.