DHS JROTC uses Christmas event for service learning project

As the scheduled day for the Dalton High School Army JROTC program accreditation inspection is getting closer, planning is already taking place. One of the key areas of the event is the Service Learning Project Briefing, and a vital component of this area is to have a service learning project to brief about.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it was much harder to find a service learning project in the community for the Dalton High School Army JROTC program to utilize for the briefing. The top cadet leadership decided to refer back to past events to find a solution and came up with the hallway Christmas decoration event that was held in previous years.
It was agreed by the rest of the cadet leadership that this event should be used for the service learning project, and they soon began planning out this event. Each company selected a theme for its decorations and was randomly given an area to decorate.
The themes included Winter Wonderland for Alpha Company, Christmas Around the World for Bravo Company, A Gingerbread House for Headquarters Company, Charlie's Christmas for Charlie Company, Santa's Workshop for Delta Company and The Grinch for Echo Company.
The company commanders established committees for each task for their theme and area and appointed several cadets as the committee leaders. The commanders also divided their companies into committees to ensure maximum participation.
Each company was given class time to decorate, but were also allowed to decorate before/after school, during Flexible Learning Time and on Wednesdays.
Two weeks after the event was initiated, it was time for the decorations to be inspected, and rubrics were provided to each company commander so they would know how and what would be inspected.
Each company worked hard during the event, and they were all considered winners and received a prize in recognition of their success and efforts.
