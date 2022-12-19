The Dalton High School National Honor Society was victorious in leading the annual blood drive on Dec. 2.
The society collaborated with Blood Assurance, a nonprofit blood center serving healthcare facilities in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Kentucky, to collect a safe and adequate supply of blood for local hospitals.
National Honor Society President Parth Karande, Vice President Denise Jaimes, Secretary Alexes Cervantes and Treasurer Emmy Vong worked meticulously with their advisor Marybeth Meadows and an outstanding team of volunteers to gather more than 100 student and teacher donors for this successful event.
In addition to the smooth operation of the event, the National Honor Society team prepared a recovery room for the donors. The room was supervised by National Honor Society officers, certified nurses and medical professionals who ensured donors were in healthy physical condition after their donations. The National Honor Society officers were vigilant to uncalled problems and difficulties and maintained freedom to modify their plan according to the mission. As the event continued throughout the school hours, school officials and Blood Assurance’s executive leaders applauded the orderly execution of the event. These accomplishments clearly prove why the Dalton High School’s annual blood drives are among the top drives in the district to collect the most units of blood.
Although the day started with a cold morning, it was ended magnificently with the collection of 121 units of blood, ultimately saving 363 lives. The Dalton High School National Honor Society looks forward to continuing enlarging their footprint in the Greater Dalton community and responding to the needs of people.
As the Dalton High School National Honor Society is ending its 2022 volunteering projects, the officers are already designing their 2023 spring projects with community organizations and leaders. Dalton High School awaits to see what the National Honor Society holds for them and their community.
