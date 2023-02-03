In October, the Dalton High School Players production of the musical “Something Rotten” placed second in the Region 7-5A One-Act Competition at Woodland High School.
Cast members Jeb Bethel and Sarah Forberger were named to the Region All-Star Cast for their performances, and Ellis Stephens was named Region Best Actor. In addition, the cast was voted “Best Ensemble” at the competition.
Now, nearly four months later, the cast and crew of the award-winning production are cleaning their costumes, dusting off their tap shoes and reviving their roles in preparation for performances at the 2023 Georgia Thespians Conference Feb. 9-11 in Columbus. One of 25 Georgia High School drama programs chosen to perform at the Conference, the DHS Players will perform the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, at the Springer Opera House. The performance marks the eighth time that the DHS Players have performed at the conference in the last 15 years, and the third time in the last three years.
“Our students are very excited to be performing at the conference,” said DHS drama director Wes Phinney, “It’s always fun for our students to perform for their peers.”
The annual conference plays host to over 200 schools and 5,000 high school thespians from across the state. Dalton High (Thespian Troupe 1702) will contribute38 of those Thespians, 27 of whom will be performing for hundreds of their peers in “Something Rotten.”
Set in Elizabethan England, “Something Rotten” is the story of the Bottom brothers, Nick (played by Jeb Bethel) and Nigel (Aidan Scibilia), and their struggle to find success in a theatrical world dominated by their contemporary — William Shakespeare (Jackson Kersey). When a somewhat absent-minded soothsayer named Nostradamus (Ellis Stephens) tells Nick that the next “big thing” in theatre will be musicals and that Shakespeare’s greatest “hit” will be “Omelet the Musical,” Nick deceives his wife Bea (Sarah Forberger) and persuades Nigel and the rest of their acting company (Rafael Maldonado, Asa Alexander, Jay Squires, Shepherd McKeehan and Stella Chumney) to help him present the show.
“Omelet” ultimately gets the brothers into trouble with the local anti-theatre Puritan minister, Brother Jeremiah (Harrison Whitlock), whose daughter Portia (Aly Lount) secretly loves both theatre and Nigel. When the minister tries to have the Bottom brothers hanged for blasphemy, Shakespeare persuades the authorities to banish Nick, Bea, Nigel and Portia to America, where they introduce the new “musicals” to a fledging land. Also featured in the show are Grace Arnold, Lily Bearden, Olivia Bowen, Yatziri Gutierrez, Kate Jones, Emery Merritt, Hayden Poe, Sarai Puentes, Lauren Pye, Lilli Sharp, Danielle Smith, Kinsley Stephens, Emmy Vong and Molly Watts.
In preparation for the Thespians Conference performances, the Dalton High Players will present a one-night only pre-conference performance on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Dalton High theater. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. All proceeds benefit the DHS Players and their trip to the Georgia Thespians Conference.
