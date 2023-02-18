From left, Jeb Bethel is Uncle Fester, Kinsley Stephens is Wednesday, Hayden Poe is Gomez, Lauren Sneary is Morticia, Liam Queen is Lurch, Ellis Stephens is Pugsley and Aly Lount is Grandma in the upcoming Feb. 23-26 Dalton High School production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical.” The Dalton High Players present the musical Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High theater. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door. This production is a participant in the ArtsBridge Georgia High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as The Shuler Hensley Awards.