Dalton High School Players standing, from left: Hayden Poe is the Minstrel; Jackson Kersey is William Shakespeare; Jeb Bethel is Nick Bottom; and Sarah Forberger is Nick’s wife, Bea. Seated, from left: Aly Lount is Portia; Aidan Scibilia is Nick’s brother, Nigel; and Ellis Stephens is the Soothsayer Nostradamus in the 2022 Dalton High School one-act production of the musical “Something Rotten.” Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers as they struggle to find success in the theatrical world of Elizabethan England, where they must compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary — Shakespeare. The Players present in-school performances of the musical on Thursday, Oct. 20, before taking the show to the Saturday, Oct. 22, Region 7-5A One-Act Competition at Woodland High School. On Sunday, Oct. 24, the Players present a public performance of “Something Rotten” at 2 p.m. at the Dalton High theater. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.