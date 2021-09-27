Dia de los Muertos celebration in October at the Guild

The Creative Arts Guild invites everyone to a celebration of Dia de los Muertos on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Guild’s Spigel Pavilion.
Dia de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday that honors and shows reverence toward loved ones who have passed on. The Guild is thrilled to present an event that celebrates ancestry, incorporates art and ritual, and celebrates a culture that is so rich and vibrant in our community.
Plan to participate by bringing a photo or memento of a loved one you would like to honor and placing it at the community ofrenda (altar) during the event. Traditional dancers will be offering a blessing over the altar, and there will be champurrado, ponche, beer and wine available for purchase.
Admission is free, the celebration is open to the public, and is family friendly. Costumes are welcome! Convenient event parking is at First Baptist Church with a shuttle provided. More information will be available at creativeartsguild.org.
