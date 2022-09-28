A community celebration of Dia de los Muertos will be Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Creative Arts Guild at 520 W. Waugh St. in Dalton and will feature live music, art, food vendors, beverages, kids’ activities, costume contests with prizes for adults and children, a lantern contest and parade, plus a traditional altar contest with a cash prize to the winner of the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards. There will also be a shared community altar for all who want to participate.
The event is free and open to the entire community. Convenient event parking will be available at First Baptist Church with a shuttle provided to and from the venue.
Dia de los Muertos, a tradition that honors and shows reverence toward loved ones who have passed on, is an annual holiday typically celebrated Nov. 1-2. Although found throughout Latin America, Dia de los Muertos is most strongly associated with Mexico, where the tradition originated. If you would like to learn more about the event, the traditional festivities, or would like to help at the event on Oct. 28, check out www.creativeartsguild.org, the Creative Arts Guild Facebook page or email Sarah Murry at Murrysarahm@creativeartsguild.org. Also contact Murry if you would like to find out how to create your own altar for the event.
Add the date to your calendar and plan to participate by creating your own altar, creating and wearing your own Catrin and Catrina costumes, by bringing a photo or memento of a loved one you would like to honor and placing it at the community ofrenda (altar) during the event, or just coming to the event to enjoy the festivities.
The Guild is thrilled to present an event that celebrates ancestry, incorporates art and ritual, and celebrates a culture that is so rich and vibrant in our community.
