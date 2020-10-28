The Creative Arts Guild invites everyone to a celebration of Dia de los Muertos on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Guild's Spigel Pavilion.
Dia de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday that honors and shows reverence toward loved ones who have passed on. The Guild is thrilled to present an event that celebrates ancestry, incorporates art and ritual, and celebrates a culture that is so rich and vibrant in our community.
Plan to participate by bringing a photo or memento of a loved one you would like to honor and placing it at the community ofrenda (altar) during the event. Traditional Aztec dancers will offer a blessing over the altar, and there will be champurrado (a Mexican beverage) and ponche (punch) at no charge. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Admission is free, the celebration is open to the public, and is family friendly. Costumes are welcome.
History and tradition
Dia de los Muertos honors the dead with festivals and lively celebrations, a typically Latin American custom that combines indigenous Aztec ritual with catholicism brought to the region by Spanish conquistadores. Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on All Saints Day and All Souls Day, which are minor holidays in the Roman Catholic Church calendar.
Knowing that our ancestors would not like mourning or sadness, Dia de los Muertos instead celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties and activities that the dead enjoyed in life.
Dia de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood and becoming an adult member of the community. During Dia de los Muertos you may see images of a tall female skeleton wearing a large hat. La Catrina has become a referential image of death in Mexico, it is common to see her and her male counterpart Catrin embodied as part of the celebrations of Day of the Dead throughout the country.
Celebrate safely
Due to the current need for sensible caution about virus transmission, this year's celebration will not be quite the same kind of party it has been in previous years; however, it will include some of the most significant features of the traditional Dia de los Muertos. Everyone will be asked to enter through a check-in station for temperature checks and wrist bands. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Convenient event parking is at First Baptist Church with a shuttle provided.
Honoring our ancestors
Dia de los Muertos is all about family. The very reason for the celebration is to show reverence toward our loved ones who have passed on and whose lives we remember.
Dia de los Muertos is sometimes mistakenly thought to be either a Mexican version of Halloween or a dark and evil fascination. Neither of these is true. Instead, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration bursting with color, joviality and soulful mysticism. Beginning on Nov. 1, deceased relatives are said to "return to the mortal world" to visit their loved ones as honored guests at a party prepared for their arrival. It is a symbolic way to recognize that they will always be with us.
The emphasis of the celebration is to enjoy the food, drinks and activities that the deceased would have enjoyed in life. To welcome the departed spirits, elaborate altars are prepared on which offerings are placed: food, drinks, candles, photos of the deceased and incense. Pan de Muertos (bread of the dead) and sugar skeletons are traditional treats enjoyed during the festivities. One of the most popular decorative elements is the marigold flower, often seen in abundance on and around the shrine-like altars.
