Dial named Whitfield County's Employee of the Month

Through his role as a school resource officer (SRO), Deputy Brian Dial is among the local law enforcement officers who are helping keep Whitfield County schools safe.
His outstanding work at Westside Middle School and now at Northwest Whitfield High School earned him a nomination as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for August.
“I feel like Deputy Dial has proven to be a great asset to the county, especially this year,” said Deputy David Headrick, who nominated Dial for the monthly honor.
After being hit by a truck while directing traffic at Westside last year, Dial has bounced back from “a lot of pain and suffering,” Headrick said, “but was still able to be a vital part of the sheriff’s office by helping Amy Phillips in her high-pace position.”
Dial started back to full duty in early August as the SRO at Northwest Whitfield.
“Brian, thank you for your dedication,” Headrick said.
To help local residents learn more about his personality, Dial filled out the following fun questionnaire.
Name: Michael Brian Dial.
Time with the county: Fifteen-and-a-half years.
Where I went to high school: Southeast Whitfield.
My role as a county employee: The duties of a school resource officer and deputy.
What keeps my job interesting: The different types of people I get to meet every day.
What gives me a sense of accomplishment on the job: Knowing that I can help others.
The most important thing I’ve done on the job: Finding a missing elderly female lying in a ditch on a cold night and making her safe until EMS arrived.
Where I grew up: Dalton.
Spouse and children: Wendy, Gavyn and Kymber.
After work, I enjoy: Spending time with my family.
Community activities: School sporting events.
Hobbies: Bass fishing and the great outdoors.
Favorite TV show: “How I Met Your Mother.”
Favorite movie: “Face Off.”
Favorite actor/actress: Nicolas Cage.
Favorite sport/sport team: College football/Georgia Bulldogs.
Favorite meal: Barbecue.
Favorite singer: Eric Church.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Oakwood Cafe.
Favorite Whitfield County event: Christmas dinner.
You can pick four people to have dinner with (anyone from any time in history) — who are your four people and why? Anthony Lispenard Bleecker for his role in starting the New York Stock Exchange, Bill Dance, Mike Iaconelli, Kevin VanDam to teach me better ways to bass fish.
I’m most proud of: That I am able to wake up every day and enjoy.
Cats or dogs? Waffles the cat/Sweetie the dog.
Favorite car? Toyota 4runner.
Host or be hosted? Be hosted.
Early riser or sleep-in? Early riser.
Favorite vacation ever: Any lake.
Best teacher I ever had and why: My mother, Judith Dial. She taught me never to give up on anything that you do.
Pet peeve: Complainers.
If I’ve learned one thing in life, it’s: Live life to the fullest.
Who has had the most impact on my life: Judith Dial, my mother.
What’s left on my bucket list: Fishing trip in Alaska, cruises, more bass fishing.
If I could have been in any profession of my choosing, I would have been a: Stock broker.
If I could have two wishes, they would be: First, know what I know now when I was 18. Second, place all my money into stocks.
You’d be surprised to learn that I: Have an associate’s degree in computer networking and am working on a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. I also worked on the FBI’s Child Safe Task Force.
The best advice I ever got: Never give up.
