'Different approach' to high school instruction coming to The Dalton Academy

The Dalton Academy's 2022-23 ninth-graders will begin the school's move to a 3DE model of instruction, which is "a great experience for kids," according to the school's principal.
"It's very powerful and engaging," Matthew Mederios added. "It's a different approach to traditional high school, but it helps develop leadership and communication skills, and (students) make connections to their learning."
This model of education from Junior Achievement "breaks barriers to redesign education, (as) it's about making education relevant and interdisciplinary," said Nelmaris Alvarez, director of development and corporate relations for Junior Achievement of Georgia. Based on core methodology from the Harvard Business School, 3DE "takes what they're learning in classes and applies it to various sectors of the business world to make it stick."
Students maintain a "regular schedule," but their courses are linked to case challenges and case studies, she said. The first two years are case studies, with case challenges beginning in the 11th grade.
Case challenges are sponsored by business partners, including AT&T, The Home Depot, SunTrust, Coca-Cola, Delta, Georgia Power and UPS, she said. Students "take what they're learning and apply it directly to solving the" case or problem, which demonstrates the relevance of their learning.
Students are expected to "launch" a business by March or April of their 11th-grade year, so "you'll see a lot of companies come up," she said. By the end of their senior year each student will have worked with at least a dozen businesses.
That senior year is devoted to work-based learning, such as internships, Mederios said. All the while, students learn to collaborate in groups, and they deliver multiple presentations.
Everything students learn in 3DE strengthens at least one of six "core competencies," Alvarez said. Those core competences — creativity and innovation, cultural agility, critical thinking, effective collaboration, self-direction and engaging communication — are critical to success post-high school, and "everything they're learning is continuously tied together."
Several school systems, including Atlanta Public Schools, the Cobb County School District and Washington, D.C., Public Schools, already use 3DE, and early data is impressive, she said. Students feel more connected to their teachers, and the opt-out rate is only 3.5%.
While the high school graduation rate for Georgia students in the class of 2020 was 82%, that figure was 94% for the state's 3DE students, and 70% of 3DE students were enrolled in post-secondary education in the spring of 2020 compared with 41% of students who didn't have 3DE in high school, she said. The state's 3DE high school students outperformed their peers on more than 90% of Georgia Milestones assessments in 2019.
The 3DE program will be "a slow roll-out," starting with ninth-graders next school year and eventually encompassing the entire school, she said.
Consequently, beginning next school year ninth-graders at Dalton Junior High School who have selected The Dalton Academy for grades 10-12 will have certain teachers and classes separate from ninth-graders planning to attend Dalton High School, where 3DE won't be available, Mederios said.
"We're really excited" to offer 3DE at The Dalton Academy.
