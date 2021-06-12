Dillard learns from students as they learn from him

Clinton Dillard believes his elementary school students are "world changers," and he learns from them daily just as they learn from him.
"I believe that young people are the most important citizens of our society, (and it's) important for educators to model every positive attribute that we expect our students to have," said Dillard, who was named Eastside Elementary School's Paraprofessional of the Year and the Paraprofessional of the Year for Whitfield County Schools earlier this month. "I encourage my students to ask questions about anything that they are unsure of, (and) I learn something new every day because I listen to my students with an open mind."
Dillard's "professionalism, hard work and talents definitely shine through" whatever he does, and while everyone was out of school buildings during the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19, Dillard "volunteered to help record the daily announcements from home," said Eastside's principal, Ben Hunt. "Several teachers helped as well, but the days Dillard did them were phenomenal, as he was able to use his background in communications to record the best performance possible."
Dillard was "totally surprised" to be named Paraprofessional of the Year for his school, "because there are so many amazing paraprofessionals at Eastside, (and) I was even more surprised and shocked to become the Paraprofessional of the Year for all of Whitfield County" Schools, he said. "It is an honor to even be included in such a fine group of educators."
"I have had the pleasure of working with a few of the other honorees, and their work ethic and commitment to education is at the top," Dillard said. "I am humbled and sincerely gracious to receive such a tremendous award."
No teacher or administrator has to be told "how important paraprofessionals are," said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. "They help take care of our (students), and they (pitch) in any way they can."
Dillard began with Whitfield County Schools in 2010 as a substitute teacher for all grades before becoming a long-term substitute in 2018 at Eastside Elementary. He's been a paraprofessional at the school for the past two years.
He works with first-graders on reading and comprehension, as well as performing literacy interventions to five small groups of six students each, and he works with small groups on basic phonics and alphabet recognition while also devoting time to teaching high frequency word exercises to several students in one-on-one and group settings, Dillard said.
"I wanted more of a commitment to my students, so in order for me to be able to work with the same students consistently, I became a paraprofessional."
As a substitute teacher, Dillard "quickly gained a reputation as the person you wanted to substitute for you, as his command of the classroom and connection with students was evident from the first day," Hunt said. "The minute the school had an opening, he was hired to be a paraprofessional," and he'll shift next school year from paraprofessional to teaching fifth-grade science and social studies at Eastside.
Other Paraprofessionals of the Year
Recognized June 1 during the Whitfield County Schools-Whitfield Education Foundation year-end awards ceremony.
• Viddie Apodaca, Southeast Whitfield High School
• April Bagby, Cohutta Elementary School
• Jimmy Bethune, Valley Point Middle School
• Jennifer Brooker, New Hope Middle School
• Alan Bryant, Crossroads Academy
• Cindy Cholovich, New Hope Elementary School
• Caressa Dyer, Beaverdale Elementary School
• Missy Fletcher, Northwest Whitfield High School
• Caroline Hanson, Westside Elementary School
• Brenda Hernandez Trevino, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy
• Brittany Holcomb, Tunnel Hill Elementary School
• Tiffany Lowe, Varnell Elementary School
• Brooklynn Massengill, Phoenix High School
• Melanie Mosteller, Antioch Elementary School
• Derek Norwood, Dawnville Elementary School
• Mark Oliver, Eastbrook Middle School
• Yasmeen Paloblanco, Coahulla Creek High School
• Judy Pewitt, Valley Point Elementary School
• Ashley Phillips, Dug Gap Elementary School
• Jessica Sherlin, Cedar Ridge Elementary School
• Hannah Smith, Westside Middle School
• April Thomas, Pleasant Grove Elementary School
• Leatha Whitfield, North Whitfield Middle School
