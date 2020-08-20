District attorney: Victim's family approved of child molestation plea deal

A Dalton teen sentenced to two years in prison followed by 18 years on probation for child molestation will "serve his time in a prison specifically set up for youthful offenders," according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Robert William Nix was sentenced Tuesday by Whitfield County Superior Court Judge William Boyett after pleading guilty to child molestation in March. Nix will have to serve the first three years of his probation on an ankle monitor and must meet all of the “standard sex offender conditions,” according to Poston.
"The defendant was 15 when the offense occurred and only 16 now," said Poston. "This was a negotiated plea, and the victim's family approved of the resolution."
Asked why Nix was sentenced to just two years in prison, Poston said, "On a longer serve-time, he likely would have aged out of that institution (the prison for young offenders) and been transferred into general population and we did not believe that was in anyone's best interest."
Poston said Nix was prosecuted as an adult "primarily in order to get a significantly longer term of probation supervision than would have been possible in Juvenile Court. Plus, having been convicted as an adult, he will have to register as a sex offender, which would not have been the case in Juvenile Court."
Public Defender Natalie Glaser, whose office handled the case, did not immediately return an email message on Wednesday.
The indictment for the count Nix pleaded guilty to said he committed an “immoral and indecent act” with a child under the age of 16 in January 2019.
A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office incident report said an investigation began after a deputy was sent to Hamilton Medical Center concerning a report of child molestation.
