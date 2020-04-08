Division of Child Support Services expands call center hours for customers

ATLANTA — The Division of Child Support Services is expanding its call center business hours for customers who cannot be seen in person starting this week.
The division has implemented procedures to serve customers remotely through telephonic and self-service options during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to better meet the needs of customers and staff during this time, it is also expanding hours for its call center to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The call center can be reached at (844) 694-2347.
Customers can also use any of these self-service options to conduct business with the division:
• Download the mobile app “DCSS on the go” by searching for “Georgia child support” in your app marketplace.
• Access the customer online portal at childsupport.ga.gov.
• Chat online with an agent at childsupport.ga.gov.
• Call (844) 694-2347.
• Visit childsupport.ga.gov.
About the Division of Child Support Services
The division works to ensure that Georgia’s children receive the financial, emotional and educational support they deserve from both parents. In addition to enforcing court-ordered child support, the division oversees programs like Parental Accountability Court and Fatherhood that help noncustodial parents gain the educational, training and employment opportunities they need to better meet their obligations. In federal fiscal year 2019, the division served 511,194 children and distributed $726 million in support.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.