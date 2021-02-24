Dixie Group's Bhullar receives inaugural Luminary Award

The World Floor Covering Association announces Pami Bhullar of The Dixie Group as the inaugural recipient of the WFCA Luminary Award. The award will be presented at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas in June.
The Luminary Award shines a light on those who have inspirational success in their careers, in their communities, and in their impact on others' lives.
"The purpose of the WFCA Luminary Award is to honor excellence and inspirational actions of people for their mentorship, leadership and contributions advancing the floorcovering industry," WFCA CEO Scott Humphrey said. "Pami is a leader who makes the world around him better. We are proud to celebrate all that influencers do for our industry."
Recognized by just his first name and always guided by his core values of principles, passion, and commitment, Bhullar has created a personal brand built on a genuine desire to help people grow not only professionally, but personally. His signature "Friendship Card" reveals a slice of his personality and turns a happenstance meeting from a casual conversation into a friendship in the making.
Bhullar, who recently announced a transition from Invista to The Dixie Group, entered the flooring business over 40 years ago. He began his career with the May Co. where he learned the trade and how to impact people, then became the director of the rug gallery in Phoenix, Arizona, before he landed at DuPont in 1998. Bhullar was instrumental in developing and building the DuPont Flooring Center (now Stainmaster Flooring Center), an innovative selling system that rapidly expanded with over 400 retailers in North America. He later was a driving force in designing the Stainmaster Showcase Dealer program and has successfully reinvigorated and perfected the "private sale" concept for retailers.
Although Bhullar has had a tremendous influence on retail systems and programs, he is most widely known for his contributions to the development of floorcovering professionals. Throughout his career, Bhullar has trained over 10,000 sales professionals while making each one feel that personal touch. He is an exemplary mentor to anyone he meets and is driven to help others become the best they can be. Whether he's imparting retail, sales or marketing wisdom, the power of selling through emotional connection is at its core.
"Pami has spent the last 40 years working to make this industry a better place," said Jeff Dill, former director of mill and retail sales for Invista. "His passion, desire, gratitude and humbleness have enabled him to contribute to the development of thousands of floorcovering professionals during this career. He is perhaps the first one to work so hard on salespeople to become 'retail sales professionals.'"
Bhullar has had a transformative effect on this industry. Whether it's through his trainings, video series, "Pami Talks," annual New Year's reesolutions message, books he's written or speaking engagements, his impact, presence and charisma connects, inspires and motivates. His love for people shines through in everything he does.
"He is always trying to lift others up and help them be more successful," said Dan Frierson, chairman/CEO of The Dixie Group. "Due to his ability to communicate and help others without shining the spotlight on himself, he is respected and revered in our industry. There just isn't another Pami."
Bhullar has made pro bono work a cornerstone of his career and of his life. He has consistently been active in multiple industry organizations and service to his community. Whether it's contributions to causes without recognition, foregoing speaking fees to donate to his causes or his effort, his humility shines through. He is steadfast in believing that more can be done.
