Longtime Whitfield County coroner Bobbie Dixon “had a real love for the community, strong compassion for other people,” said Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane.
“She was more than a coroner,” he said. “She was a friend to this community and she was a comfort to people in some of their toughest times. She was a guide to family members who had lost a loved one.”
Dixon, who served as Whitfield County coroner for 24 years, passed away on Aug. 31.
Dixon and Sane were part of what some have dubbed the Class of ‘93, long-serving Whitfield County officials who were first elected in 1992 and took office in 1993. Sheriff Scott Chitwood is also part of that class.
“Bobbie Dixon was a wonderful individual and excellent servant to the people of Whitfield County,” said Chitwood. “Having served as coroner for 24 years, the position carried her to every end of this county at all hours of the day/night. Her soft and compassionate demeanor was a comfort to the hurting families she served during the most difficult times.
“I know I speak for all law enforcement, firemen, EMTs and hospital personnel that crossed paths with her at one time or another, she served this community in a manner that made everyone’s job easier.”
The coroner’s primary job is to determine the cause of death for anyone who does not have a doctor to sign a death certificate.
Karen Wilson, whose husband Robert was a longtime firefighter, said first responders regarded Dixon “as like their second mom.”
“They just loved her,” she said.
In a 2013 interview, Dixon said part of the training for coroner was being able to deal with death 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. But she said some things can only be learned by experience.
“If I can help one person during a death, then when I get home, I feel good about it because I’ve been there for somebody,” Dixon said. “I stay longer at a lot of cases than I’m actually required to because I try to stay there with the family till they kinda get settled down and get back down to themselves. It helps to have somebody to talk to, and I’m there for them if they want to talk to me.”
Dixon and her husband Donald owned and operated Dixon Ambulance Service in Whitfield County for six-and-a-half years. After selling the business and opening a florist shop called Bobbie’s, she was encouraged by members of the local medical community to run for coroner.
The two were big supporters of the Shriners and their children’s hospitals.
“We transported I don’t know how many children,” Bobbie Dixon said in that 2013 interview. “We’d either take them to the airport or transport them to Augusta to the burn center. We never made a ticket on them, never charged them nothing to take them. They’d be burnt so bad … you can’t hand nobody a charge for something like that. Donald would just say we’ll make it up somewhere else.”
Bobbie Dixon recalled answering a call where a man had just died. His wife said to her, “‘You don’t remember me, do you?’ I said, ‘I’m sorry but I don’t.’ She said, ‘Did you ever ride to Atlanta with a little 3-month-old kid that had pericarditis?’ I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ She said, ‘That was my son. He’s 35 now, and you know, they told us when y’all left out with him that y’all might not make it to Atlanta.’”
Bobbie Dixon said even after all those years as coroner, the deaths she dealt with still affected her.
“I leave the scene a lot of times crying harder than the families, especially a child,” she said. “It gets to me on a child. You just don’t get children overnight. You don’t get over a lot of cases overnight, but it’s something you learn to cope with and you’ve got to go on because you’ve got a job to do.”
She said some coroners approach the job in a clinical manner.
“I can’t be that way,” she said. “I’ve got to be there for my families, and they are my families to me. I just get attached to them, and I love them. I can’t help it. It’s just in me to be that way.”
