The annual DOC-UP (Dalton Organization of Churches United for People) golf tournament to be held Monday, Oct. 2, at The Farm Golf Club promises to be a “rewarding” experience.
“This will be our most ‘rewarding’ golf event ever,” said Jim Touhy, DOC-UP board member. “Not only is North Georgia Toyota ‘rewarding’ someone a $40,000 credit toward the purchase of any NGT vehicle for a hole in one on a designated hole, they are also ‘rewarding’ great prizes for a hole in one on the other three par 3 holes,” said Touhy, adding, “We will also be ‘rewarding’ someone four Atlanta Braves playoff tickets, including privileged parking.
“We are also “rewarding’ gift certificates to two of Dalton’s favorite restaurants, Cyra’s and LongHorn Steakhouse, with every player being ‘rewarded’ with a gift certificate from LongHorn. We are even ‘rewarding’ the two players having the highest scores with gift certificates from Cyra’s. Imagine that!”
Other prizes will also be “rewarded.”
“But the true ‘rewards’ will be that all participants and sponsors will be directly helping Dalton-Whitfield families who are badly in need and depend on DOC-UP for financial help with past due rent, medical expenses, unexpected emergency bills, as well as financial, emotional and spiritual counseling,” added Touhy.
There will be a buffet luncheon from 11:30 a.m. and the golf begins at 1 p.m., with four winners in each of the Gross and Net divisions..
For more information on DOC-UP, and to enter the golf event, email docup.dalton@gmail.com or call (706) 260-1679.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.