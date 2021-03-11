DOC-UP offices move to downtown Dalton

The offices of DOC-UP (Dalton Organization of Churches United for People) have been relocated, moving from the South Thornton Avenue location to 114 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. The new location is directly across from Burr Performing Arts Park.
“This past year has been very demanding as more people have needed temporary help with rent, utilities and other living costs due to the pandemic-forced layoffs and reduced working hours," said Aaron Moore, DOC-UP director. “But the support of our associated churches has been steadfast. The new location allows us to upgrade our office space as well as giving us a much more centralized location. Some people may remember this location as once being The Agape book store downtown.”
“The appointment phone number will remain the same: (706) 529-9000,” Moore added.
