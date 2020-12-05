Doctor worries hospital may be unable to serve 'population with dignity' because of COVID-19

Dr. Pablo Perez says he sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases after events that bring people together and is worried what impact Thanksgiving will have.
"Our community is on fire, and we see inaction and indifference," he said. "Very soon our hospital will not have the space or human resources to serve its population with dignity."
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that for the two-week period ending Friday, Whitfield County had 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 and Murray County had 382. The two counties had a total of 9,936 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon (8,044 in Whitfield) and 110 deaths (87 in Whitfield).
How is that impacting local hospitals?
"COVID cases in the hospital (Hamilton Medical Center) fluctuate so it is hard to give exact numbers at any snapshot in time," said Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO Jeff Myers on Thursday. "We are licensed for 282 beds and our current occupancy (all patients) at HMC is around 70% and we still have available ICU (intensive care unit) beds. Current occupancy for COVID is approximately 18% of the 282 licensed beds. Again, these numbers can fluctuate daily."
AdventHealth Murray Director of Operations Ed Moyer said 11 of that hospital's 21 beds were occupied on Friday.
"Two of those patients have tested positive for COVID," he said.
Moyer said AdventHealth Murray transfers patients who need ICU care to other hospitals.
Data from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency on Friday show that in Region A — which includes Catoosa, Gordon, Whitfield and Murray counties — 71% of hospital beds are occupied. Hospitals in neighboring regions are even more pressed for space. In Region B — which includes Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin and Rabun counties — 93% of hospital beds are occupied. In Region C — which includes Bartow, Coweta, Floyd and Polk counties — 94% of hospital beds are occupied.
If hospitals in those regions hit their capacity, could they start transferring patients to Hamilton Medical Center and AdventHealth Murray?
"We are all in this together, and as long as we have beds available, that is a possibility," said Moyer.
Local officials say that hasn't happened yet.
"Currently, we do not have COVID patients at Hamilton who have been transferred due to overflow from other hospitals, and we are not experiencing transfer/referral challenges with our regular operations at this time," said Myers.
Those in the local medical community stress that each individual has the power to help stop local hospitals from reaching capacity.
"What happens over the coming weeks will be key," said Moyer. "We all need to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and wash our hands frequently."
Myers agrees.
"Regardless of all these numbers and statistics, the reality is this — COVID is here and it is spreading and it will continue to get worse if we don’t all do our part to stop the spread," he said. "Our staff and those throughout the medical community need the community’s help. The most meaningful way to thank a health care worker is to help stop the spread of COVID. Wear a mask. Stay away from groups and be sure to social distance. Assume other people have the virus and are contagious because many spread the virus before they show symptoms."
But Myers also urges people not to let fear of the virus stop them from seeking medical help if they need it.
"Your health cannot wait," he said. "Don’t delay coming to the hospital or calling your doctor if you have a medical need. Don’t put off surgeries, procedures or tests. At Hamilton, we take every precaution including maintaining designated, separate areas for COVID-positive and COVID-suspected patients. Don’t put your health at risk by delaying care."
