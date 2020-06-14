STEP Studio's first film is a documentary about Dalton's history, particularly as a carpet and flooring capital, the rise of companies like Shaw Industries, and the damaging impact of the 2008 financial crisis on the community.
The all-student film studio seeks to answer a couple of main questions with its first documentary effort, which does not yet have a title, said Jacob Poag, a rising sophomore at Christian Heritage School who established the studio this spring. "Why do these companies come here, and why do they choose to stay?"
"We're all Dalton based, and there's a lot of (information) available to us here," Poag said. "We thought this would be one of the easier ones to do."
STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) plans to begin shooting footage for the documentary on Monday, with that portion of work likely to require about 15 days, he said. Then, starting at the beginning of July, they'll spend a couple of weeks conducting interviews.
They then have to put the film together, edit, perhaps add music, and perform other post-production duties, he said. "We have five editors, including me, who will work on weekends" to complete the film during the rest of this year.
"We have our whole summer planned all the way," he said. "It's jam-packed, and it's not easy to get 15 students to give up their summer."
Indeed, the dedication of the students working in the studio has made an indelible impression on Sarah Forberger, a rising sophomore at Dalton High School and a producer for STEP. "We're all good, hard workers."
For Sam Ibarra, a rising senior at Southeast Whitfield High School with a deep interest in filmmaking and documentaries, being an associate producer for STEP has been an ideal fit.
"The experience has been very enjoyable," Ibarra said. "I think the team is great, and at meetings they are a blast to associate with."
STEP plans to submit the documentary to film festivals through the Southeast, Poag said. His hope is to premiere the documentary in Dalton this winter, perhaps in December or January.
STEP's next production remains to be determined, but Abby Wright, a screenwriter and locations manager for the studio, has a timely suggestion.
Considering how eventful 2020 has been, with a once-in-a-century pandemic and nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, among other memorable happenings, this year might be a felicitous topic, said Wright, a rising junior at Southeast Whitfield High School. "There will be many, many movies about 2020, and maybe we'll make one."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.