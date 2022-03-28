It was truly a dog's day Saturday as local pups had their photos taken with the Easter bunny and engaged in a "pup hunt" at ADREAM (Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More) headquarters in Rocky Face.
"Look how pretty — and (Lucky) was having such a hard time (posing) — and look at Ruby, too," a delighted Lilly Rivera said as she examined an Easter photo of her, Zuleyma Machado and their dogs. "Ruby is even smiling in the picture."
Machado "is a dog lover, as am I, and we thought this would be something good to do on a Saturday morning with this beautiful weather," Rivera said. "It's a great event."
Both Lucky, an Australian shepherd-Doberman mix, and Ruby, a Chihuahua mix, performed admirably in the puppy Easter egg hunt, as well, she said.
"He did good, (with) 166 (eggs), and she got 113."
Buster, Chucky and Nala, the trio of Yorkshire terriers brought by Alicia Mathis and her daughter Megan, did so well in the hunt they earned several prizes, from toys to bacon strips.
Chucky and Nala "like to play and hunt, (while Buster) was along for the ride," Alicia Mathis said with a laugh. The dogs sported Easter outfits, too, which protected them from a chilly breeze, but "they also like to dress up."
The fundraiser was for ADREAM, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers services in five counties, including Whitfield and Murray.
ADREAM strives to incorporate pets in events whenever possible, although this was the first event of its kind in a couple of years due to COVID-19, said the founder, CEO and president of ADREAM, Danielle Keith. ADREAM offers a pet food pantry in addition to search-and-rescue operations.
Keith founded the organization following the tornadoes that hit Ringgold and the surrounding area in 2011 "as a response to that need," she said. "I went up there and felt like 'This is where I need to be.'"
After Murray County was struck by tornadoes in April 2020, "we were there the next day," she said. "We helped to find animals, and we brought food."
ADREAM will have another event this summer for dogs and humans to "take advantage of the weather and our space here, but we're not sure what it'll be yet," Keith said. She does plan to again offer photos with Santa Claus during the holiday season, as well.
"We'll have to come back for that," said Rivera, who was very pleased with Charles Canfield's Easter photos Saturday.
Alicia and Megan Mathis would certainly bring their dogs to other ADREAM events, Megan said.
"They had a blast."
