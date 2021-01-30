Though it may be difficult for some to think spring in late January, Arbor Day is only three months away, and Georgia's tree planting period is currently in session.
"Plant trees as early as you can, at least before March," said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful who writes a biweekly column on recycling and environmental sustainability for the Daily Citizen-News. The ideal time to plant trees in Georgia is November-March, because, any later, heat and drought become concerns.
In order to spur early planting, Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, the local affiliate for Keep America Beautiful and a nonprofit dedicated to engaging individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment, gave away dogwood seedlings on Jan. 22 at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Oak seedlings were provided earlier this month at Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper event, which promotes recycling of Christmas trees and electronics.
"Dogwoods, people like more than oaks, because they're easier to maintain," Hartline said. "They're also smaller than oaks, so you don't need as much space," only about 20 feet.
"We love dogwoods," said Alma Sotelo, who picked up two of the seedlings. "They're really pretty trees, and we do need a lot more trees around (this) community, especially dogwoods."
"I'll probably put these in the backyard, because there's more room," Sotelo said. "Hopefully they'll grow."
Her sister, Oralia Santamaria, has a more expansive front yard, so she plans to plant her dogwoods there, Santamaria said. Her two sons might also help with the effort.
A couple of trees Judy Stascheit planted last year have not flourished the way she'd hoped, so "I thought I'd try something else, dogwoods," she said. "It's great they're doing this (giveaway, since) we want to keep green, don't we?"
Dogwood trees are native to Georgia, not invasive species, and help provide habitats for birds and other wildlife, not to mention beautifying the area, Hartline said. "They're good pollinators, too, for the bees."
Multiple types of flower and vegetable seeds were also available at the giveaway, courtesy of Home Depot, Hartline said. The event was made possible by a grant from the Georgia Forestry Association and Keep Georgia Beautiful.
Giving flower and vegetable seeds, and tree seedlings, to community members free is "wonderful," said Sotelo. "I was glad they had organic (seeds), too, because that's healthier for you, and I like organic food."
Sotelo selected a wide range of seeds, from carrots, radish and tomatoes to watermelon, cilantro and parsley, so "now I'll have to make a garden," she said with a chuckle. "I'll ask my older sisters, because they're professional at (gardening)."
Santamaria selected similar seeds as her sister, she said. "This will be my first (garden), too."
Kale was among Stascheit's selections from the seed racks, mostly for her husband, she said. "He (likes) those kale smoothies."
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's giveaways have led to the planting of roughly 500 trees in the city and county during the past several years, and "it's not just one company," organization or government responsible for the planting, Hartline said. Rather, "everyone has a tree or trees to take care of."
