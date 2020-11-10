Dominguez voted queen as Dalton High kicks off Homecoming Week

Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several longstanding Dalton High School Homecoming traditions are being altered or lost this year, but the Catamounts still kicked off Homecoming Week Monday morning by crowning this year's queen.
"I feel a lot of emotions — happiness more than anything else — because I've never won something like this," senior Giselle Dominguez said with a smile. "I'm a runner used to winning races, so this is so different."
A member of the high school's cross country and track teams all four years, Dominguez enjoys both sports, but slightly prefers the former because "of the team (element)," she said. Cross country "is a bigger family."
A distance runner, she focuses on the mile and two-mile on the track. In the classroom, math is her favorite subject, and she hopes to be a math teacher one day.
She's also a member of DECA, a student organization that prepares students to be future leaders and entrepreneurs, and the National Honor Society, she said.
"DECA has helped me with my communication skills, because you need to talk in front of people and do interviews."
Being voted Homecoming queen by her peers is "really special, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," and her outgoing-yet-humble personality may have led to her victory, she said.
"I just run, I'm friends with a lot of people, and I always support all my friends."
Though Monday's coronation in the gym was conducted in front of parents and the immediate family members of the participants, rather than the entire student body, as is usually the case, it was important to proceed with the annual tradition, said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High's principal, noting, "We had to limit the crowd size (to allow for) social distancing."
The annual Homecoming dance is canceled this year due to the pandemic, as is the school-wide pep session in the gym, and the parade. In place of Friday's typical parade and pep session, the school will have a pep rally at the turf field at the high school Thursday night at 7.
"I'm thankful to the Homecoming Committee, because they've done a fantastic job of creating new (events) this year to make Homecoming as special as it can be for our students," Hungerpiller said. "We've had to get very creative."
That creativity includes more use of video and recordings, she said. For example, each grade level typically competes during lunch periods Homecoming Week in various games to accrue points for the coveted "spirit stick," but with students eating lunch in classrooms instead of the cafeteria this year due to the pandemic, "they're playing the games, then putting them on YouTube to watch."
Students are also still dressing up according to themes each day and decorating hallways. Homecoming Week will close Friday night with Dalton High's football game against Paulding County that starts at 7:30, and the Homecoming court will be recognized at halftime.
"Our goal is to provide as many opportunities as we can, but student safety is our main priority," Hungerpiller said. "We also want to keep the community safe," hence the parade's cancellation.
"The parade is (usually) the most important and special" event of Homecoming Week, but "at least we get something" rather than nothing, Dominguez said. Earlier this year, "we thought Homecoming might not happen at all" due to the pandemic.
"Dalton High has great traditions, and Homecoming is such an important part of that culture," Hungerpiller said. It's pivotal "to have as many activities as possible to give students some special, lasting memories" of Homecoming this year.
