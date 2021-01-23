Donation for DOC-UP

Contributed photo

The American Legion Post 112 in Dalton recently donated $2,000 to DOC-UP (Dalton Organization of Churches United for People) to be used to help veterans in need. DOC-UP is an organization of area churches that provides temporary, compassionate housing help and short-term financial assistance in the form of rent, utility, etc. From left are Aaron Moore, DOC-UP office manager; Amber Rosario, DOC-UP executive director; and John Wilson, American Legion Post 112 commander.