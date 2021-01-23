Donation for DOC-UP
Terry Ann McBrayer, 74, of Cleveland, TN, formerly of Dalton and Chatsworth, GA passed away on January 17, 2021. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dora McBrayer; brothers David McBrayer, Bill McBrayer, Larry McBrayer, and sis…
Edward Brown, age 83, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Clarice Loraine Baker (formerly Beard and Boyd) age 65, of Knoxville, TN and of Dalton, GA passed away on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dalton Funeral Home.
Shairl Darlene McClellan, age 73, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1947. She was preceded in death by her Father; James Otis Richerson (Fort Meade, FL), Mother; Minnie Lee Richerson(Fort Meade, FL), Brother; Otis Richerson(Fort Meade…
Rev. Delmer "Gene" James, age 83, and Mrs. Pauline "Polly" Franklin James, age 79, of Dalton, both went to their Heavenly Home, Friday, January 22, 2021. They were married on November 30, 1958 and were married for 62 years and then separated by death for only four hours reunited again with e…
- Championship basketball coach, Whitfield County native Tony Ingle passes away
- Editorial: So far, U.S. Rep. Greene has been long on theatrics, short on substance
- Twitter suspends U.S. Rep. Greene's account for 12 hours
- UPDATED: Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden, says he's 'unfit' to be president
- New Murray County Industrial Development Authority leader returns home with fresh ideas
- Letter: Commissioners turn their backs on science
- Area Arrests for Jan. 19
- Volunteer for COVID-19 vaccination response
- Area Arrests for Jan. 16-17
- Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Jan. 16: Hand sink full of equipment, buildup on dish machine and other health code violations
