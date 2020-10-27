Donation made to food bank

Georgia United Credit Union is helping fight food insecurity in the Dalton community through its #FightHunger challenge. The credit union pledged to a donate $1 to local food banks for every fight-hunger post made on their Facebook page. On Oct. 15, a total of $1,000 was donated to Dalton Greater Works. Business Development Officer Harrison Stafford, left, delivers a donation on behalf of Georgia United Credit Union to Dalton's Greater Works meal coordinator Darlene Hill. "Georgia United is committed to improving the lives of our members, team members and the communities we serve," said Community Development Officer Liz Riffert. "The pandemic has made this year especially challenging and food banks across Georgia are experiencing an increase in demand. The Fight Hunger challenge is a rewarding way for members and team members to help their neighbors in need."