Donation to Anna Shaw Center

Contributed photo

Silent auction proceeds from the annual Museum of Flight Tristate (MOFTS) gala were recently donated to Anna Shaw Children's Institute (ASCI). The donation of $2,500 will be shared by the Therapy Services and the Applied Behavior Analysis departments for specialized toys and equipment for treatment. From left are Doug Woodruff, MOFTS board chairman; Jim Beavers, museum founding member; Terri Woodruff, ASCI executive director; and Christine Lewis, museum director.