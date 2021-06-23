Donation to Children's Institute

Contributed photo

To increase autism awareness, Christine Smith of Chattanooga recently presented a check for $2,800 to Anna Shaw Children's Institute in honor of her son, Ryan. Smith raised the funds by holding a dart throwing competition. From left are Gwen Harden, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation; Christine Smith; Ashley Johnson, speech language pathologist; and Laura Ogas, music therapist. The funds will help provide specialized therapy toys and equipment for treatment purposes.