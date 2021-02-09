Donation to Salvation Army

Contributed photo

The Daughters of the American Colonists and the Daughters of the War of 1812 recently made a monetary donation to the Salvation Army to assist with the community needs, special projects and family services. From left, Sue Crawford and Nancy Adams presented the check to the Salvation Army representatives Arnaldo PenÌƒa and Pat Thompson.

