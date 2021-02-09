Donation to Salvation Army
Howard Rittenhouse, age 74 of Cohutta, Georgia passed away on February 5, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
