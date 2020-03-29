The World Floor Covering Association launched a monumental year and a new decade at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas recently.
By granting free primary membership, the WFCA continues to build momentum with its "Be a Part of the Solution" initiative which includes the formation of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, the industry-wide effort to solve the installation crisis.
The WFCA also officially welcomed the 50th inductee to its Hall of Fame.
With a crowd filled with peers, friends, associates and family members, Piet Dossche, CEO and founder of USFloors, was inducted into the World Floor Covering Association Hall of Fame. Pami Bhullar, director of retail development for Invista North America, submitted Dossche for consideration, and addressed the attendees, "There are some folks who make a difference in this industry, and then there are some folks who take it to the next level -- the innovators and transformational geniuses who really understand the sixth sense of focus. That is who our friend Piet is," said Bhullar.
During his acceptance speech, Dossche expressed his gratitude to the WFCA and to Bhullar, as well as the many associates, friends and family members in attendance.
He also acknowledged the 49 WFCA Hall of Fame recipients who came before him and all those who had a hand in the success of USFloors.
"This recognition is not just about me; I didn't do this all by myself," he said. "There are a lot of people who helped me get to where we are today. This is as much recognition for all the people who have supported, guided and believed in me all the way."
In his final impassioned remarks, Dossche urged the audience to work hard to value innovation and quality in manufacturing and to not sacrifice margins for a healthy and sustainable business future for the industry.
Scott Humphrey, president & CEO of the WFCA commented, "The Hall of Fame is always an incredibly touching and moving event. Hearing the stories of leaders who laid the foundation for our industry's success is a wonderful chance to show our gratitude for their achievements. In recent years, no one has had a greater impact on the flooring industry than our guest of honor, Piet Dossche."
"Everything about this year's show lived up to the promise of bigger, better and bolder," said Humphrey. "We are thrilled not only with our increased membership, but how the #BeaPartoftheSolution movement has brought the industry together and gained widespread support -- throughout the supply chain. Everyone wants to get involved".
The WFCA also hosted the inaugural Lounge and Learn events inside the booth. Industry leaders held educational sessions focused on the industry-wide effort to solve the installation crisis, cyber liability and data breach risks, operational efficiencies through technology, and the changing issues around the independent contractor vs. employee law.
For more information on becoming a member of the WFCA or on how to get involved with FCEF, visit wfca.org or call (855) 330-1183.
