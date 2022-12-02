The North Georgia National Bank Board of Directors are proud to announce the promotion of Lesa C. Downey to the role of president and chief executive officer. Prior to being promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer in 2019, Downey joined the team at NGNB in June 2018 as senior vice president. She is a veteran community banker who has served in various capacities during her 38-year banking career.
Downey attended Dalton State College and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Calhoun, co-treasurer of the Whitfield Education Foundation and serves as the current chair of the Business Advisory Council for the Wright School of Business at Dalton State College. Downey is on staff at New Heights Baptist Church in Ringgold and she and her family reside in the Rocky Face community.
“As part of the executive management team, Lesa has played a vital role in the growth of the bank over the past four years,” said Board Chairman Tom Kinnamon. “Driven by a strong work ethic, Lesa has worked across all lines of business to create a positive culture of improvement in processes, procedures and delivery of services. With a sound credit background and skills in organizational development, Lesa has made a positive impact on the overall performance of the bank. We look forward to the future of our organization under her guidance and leadership, especially as we expand our loan operations in the Whitfield County market.”
