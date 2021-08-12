Downey receives leadership certificate from Wharton School of Business

North Georgia National Bank has announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Lesa C. Downey has earned a Stonier Diploma along with a Leadership Certificate from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania after completing the three-year program at the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
The Stonier Graduate School is an intensive program designed to prepare senior-level bankers for the ever-changing banking environment, address high-level management issues and implement effective solutions.
Downey, who manages credit quality, compliance and marketing for North Georgia National Bank, is a veteran banker who began her career at Fidelity Savings Bank and has worked for both small community banks and regional banks. She joined North Georgia National Bank in June 2018.
“As chief credit officer, Lesa plays an essential role in managing the credit quality for our organization. She is not only focused on ensuring the bank’s needs are met, but she knows what it means to be a community banker. Lesa values client relationships and plays an integral part of guiding our organization to continued success.” said President and CEO Chris Pierce.
“Lesa’s intensive training at Stonier will further assist us in identifying the unique challenges our industry faces and how to effectively overcome them. We are very proud of Lesa and her accomplishments in completing this prestigious program.”
