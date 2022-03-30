Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick said it was a “pretty typical day” in the city’s downtown recently.
Crowds packed the Red Wolfe Grill restaurant for lunch, while some took their lunch out to one of the several small parks in the area. Next door, shoppers were perusing the antiques and vintage items at Warehouse 71.
“It’s amazing what has happened to downtown in less than two years,” Shinnick said. “This place used to be dead. It was what it was.”
Shinnick gives a lot of the credit to the members of the Town Council — Sandy Clayborne, Shane Kornberg, Andy Lopez and Randy Stanton — for investing in infrastructure, especially sewer.
“If we didn’t have sewer, we never could have gotten a restaurant,” he said.
The town used a $315,000 grant from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission and $235,000 from a 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to extend sewer from an existing Dalton Utilities sewer line serving the nearby Pilgrim’s Pride chicken hatchery to downtown and to Cohutta’s central park.
The visionaryRob Chase, a Cohutta native who owns a number of buildings downtown, including the one that houses the Red Wolfe Grill, agrees that sewer has been vital to the town’s resurgence.
“I saw there was an opportunity,” he said. “Everyone always said, ‘We need a place to eat in Cohutta.’ I started redeveloping this building and looking for a restaurant. We talked to a number of different people until we found (owners) Danny and Kristy Adams.”
The restaurant opened in early April 2020, just days after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-at-home order in response to COVID-19 and banned restaurants from allowing customers to dine inside.
“That was about the worst possible time to open,” Chase said. “They could only open their takeout window. But they had people lined up.”
The pioneersKristy Adams said business is going well at the Red Wolfe Grill.
“Things were a little slow at first,” she said. “But things have picked up. Overall, we’ve been really busy. During the morning, at lunch, we have a lot of people who work in the area, a lot of people who live in the area. But in the evening, we find that we are getting people all the way from Cleveland, Tennessee, and Tunnel Hill and Dalton. We get pretty good crowds coming in.”
Adams said the restaurant’s most popular items are its burgers, Philly sandwiches and barbecue.
The restaurant also features live music.
“We are so small that it’s usually one person with a guitar,” she said. “But we are going to build a stage outside so we can have more music because it does bring people out. We’ve been doing it once a month, but we want to do it more often, at least a couple of times a month, maybe every weekend if people want that.”
Adams said she is glad other businesses have followed the Red Wolfe Grill into downtown Cohutta.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “We have people coming in saying ‘You guys have brought life to Cohutta.’ That makes us feel good because we have lived here for a long time, and we like to see things going on here in Cohutta.”
Something for the sweet toothDespite the pandemic, other businesses followed the Red Wolfe Grill into formerly empty buildings downtown. 320 Pastries, a bakery and doughnut shop, opened next door to the restaurant. The Downtown Creamery, an ice cream shop, opened in the century-old bank building just down the street.
Christopher and Shelby Adams, owners of the Downtown Creamery, are the son and daughter-in-law of Red Wolfe Grill owners Danny and Kristy Adams.
“When they opened up the restaurant, we were there all summer long helping,” Shelby Adams said. “People were asking about different types of dessert. My husband and I decided that was something we wanted to try. We love the beach, and when we go to the beach we look for ice cream shops. We thought that would be great for downtown Cohutta. We started praying about it and thinking about whether we could make it work.”
Shelby Adams said it took some planning and time to make things happen.
“We opened April 10, 2021,” she said. “We had to remodel the building because it hadn’t been used in so long. There was a lot of work that had to be done, especially on the inside.”
Shelby Adams said business has been good.
“We sell Mayfield ice cream,” she said. “We do scooped ice cream. We do milkshakes, sundaes, banana splits. We can do Coke floats. During the summer and on weekends, our banana splits are very popular. They can feed two people.”
Shelby Adams teaches at Beaverdale Elementary School and her husband is a firefighter. She said they both work at the ice cream shop when they aren’t at their regular jobs.
“My parents (Robin and Cindy Bielling) also help us out,” she said. “Without both sides of our family, this ice cream shop wouldn’t be possible. We’ve also got some great employees. We couldn’t do it without them. I really need to mention them.”
The creamery has some outside seating. and there is a small park nearby where people sit and eat their ice cream when the weather is good.
Moving to a better locationMichelle Hughett, owner of Warehouse 71, moved the business from Cleveland Highway to downtown Cohutta in July 2020.
“We heard this building was available,” she said. “COVID-19 had slowed everything down, and we were thinking that we weren’t going to do it anymore. But when we learned about this building, we couldn’t turn it down.”
Hughett said business has picked up “quite a bit” since Warehouse 71 moved to downtown.
“I think it helps to have other businesses close by, and as more businesses come to town I think we each boost each other,” she said. “We have an Airbnb (short-term rental) upstairs, and I’m sure that having all these places to eat in walking distance makes it more attractive.”
A place to meetIn November, Chase’s daughter Mandy Arriola opened the Cohutta General Store in a long-empty building he owns on Wolfe Street.
“I love this town and the people in it,” Arriola said. “We are sort of isolated up here, and I want to provide a place for them to get the groceries and other basic things they need without having to leave town.”
Arriola said it’s the store’s customers that make it special.
“Every morning we have some guys who come in and have coffee and meet with their friends,” she said. “We’ll all talk. When I opened the store, that’s what I wanted to create, a place that people look forward to coming to and talk about the weather and talk about Jesus and everything that’s going on.”
Arriola said she has people come in just to look at how the building has been remodeled.
“That’s OK,” she said. “We love to show off what we have done with the building.”
Hero Graphics & Design has been in Cohutta for almost a decade, and owner Julie Roach said she has been excited to welcome the new businesses. Among other things, the store sells T-shirts and other items with the town’s slogan “Ain’t no place like Cohutta.”
“We’ve done well here,” she said. “But you can tell the difference. Having more businesses does create more traffic for the rest of us.”
