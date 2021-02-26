Downtown Dalton Development Authority board names Eaton executive director

The board of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) has named Candace Eaton executive director of the authority.
Eaton is employed by Hamilton Health Care System as a compliance specialist. She is scheduled to start with the DDDA on Tuesday and will be paid $60,000 annually.
The board members named Eaton sole finalist for the position on Feb. 8. Twelve people applied. Board chairman Annalee Harlan said the board members interviewed about a half dozen of them.
"She brings a very strong financial background," said Harlan, who is also a member of the City Council. "That was what really set her apart. Let's say a new business comes to town or a local entrepreneur has an idea for a new business, and they want to locate downtown. For her to be able to talk to that person and be a resource with that financial background. Small businesses are often startups and may require a lot of support. She also has strong organizational skills."
Eaton is a native of Whitfield County and a graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School. She has an associate degree from Dalton State College and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain.
DDDA Program Coordinator Audrey Batts said she would pass along a request for an interview with Eaton. Eaton did not immediately respond to that request.
Former Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce president George Woodward has served as interim director of the DDDA since August 2019, when Catherine Edgemon stepped down. Woodward previously served as interim director from April 2017 to December 2018.
Edgemon was being paid $70,000 a year as DDDA executive director.
The DDDA has a 2021 budget of $285,000 funded primarily by a downtown property tax. The DDDA helps downtown businesses qualify for various state and federal business incentives, operates a program that compensates businesses and property owners for part of the costs of improving the facades of their buildings, and helps businesses with any of the forms or paperwork needed to open a business downtown.
The DDDA was created by the state legislature in 1981. It is governed by a six-person board whose members are elected by downtown business and property owners.
