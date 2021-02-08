Downtown Dalton Development Authority board names Eaton sole finalist for director

The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) board is pleased to announce that Candace Eaton has been named as the sole finalist for the position of DDDA executive director.
This announcement comes after thoughtful consideration and an exhaustive search that began in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the DDDA initiated a search for an executive director. As required, the position was posted for 30 days, both locally and with DDDA statewide partners and associations. Approximately 12 applicants responded to the job posting and those who met the qualifications received first-round interviews, as well as further vetting by the DDDA board.
Eaton is a native of Whitfield County and a graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School. She continued her education, earning an associate degree from Dalton State College, as well as a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Covenant College. She is employed by Hamilton Health Care System as a compliance specialist.
“We are thrilled to make this announcement,” said Annalee Harlan, chair of the DDDA board and a member of the Dalton City Council. “Candace possesses organizational and finance capabilities that will both strengthen our programs and efforts in economic development.“
The DDDA board will continue its due diligence through completion of this process.
“The entire DDDA board has been a part of this search process and recommendation,” Harlan stated. “We could not have moved through this process without the assistance we received from the city of Dalton’s Human Resources Department. We certainly value their input and guidance."
The DDDA is obligated to announce finalist(s) to the public 14 days prior to being able to extend an offer to a finalist.
The DDDA is a quasi-governmental authority that operates in the downtown Dalton district as the governing authority for businesses and properties within the boundaries of our downtown area. The mission of the DDDA is “to lead and promote the preservation and revitalization of the downtown Dalton district.”
It is the hope of the DDDA board of directors that having Eaton in the role of director will be an opportunity for continued growth and development downtown, ultimately creating a positive impact on the greater Dalton area.
