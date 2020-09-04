Downtown Dalton Development Authority looks to clean up alleys

Your backyard should look as good as your front yard, says T.J. Kaikobad, owner of Cyra’s – Simple Goodness and Baja Coop in downtown Dalton.
Kaikobad is also a board member of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA), which helps downtown businesses qualify for various state and federal business incentives, operates a program that compensates businesses and property owners for part of the costs of improving the facades of their buildings, and helps businesses with any of the forms or paperwork needed to open a business downtown.
The DDDA board has agreed to look at ways to improve the appearance of the city's alleys, particularly Depot Street (which runs off Morris Street at the Crescent City train car) and the alley that runs parallel to Hamilton Street. Depot Street and the Hamilton alley run contiguously from Morris Street north.
While those alleys contain mostly service entrances to businesses that face Hamilton Street, there are a few businesses that have customer entrances off the alleys, and there is customer parking along the alleys.
"This fits in with the emphasis (city officials are) placing on improving the appearance of the city and reducing blight," said Kaikobad.
DDDA Interim Director George Woodward said improving the appearance of the alleys is part of the master plan for downtown released last year by the DDDA and Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments to help improve Dalton and Whitfield County.
"The first step was to do a survey of ownership, and to look at the underground utility situation," Woodward said. "There are a number of overhead utilities, particularly old phone lines that can be moved because they are no longer in use. And we'd like to take all utilities and put them underground and really open up (Depot Street and the Hamilton alley) to pedestrians and to functions or gatherings. Events could perhaps take place there without having to block streets."
Some people dining in downtown restaurants on Thursday said they like that idea.
"I don't know that it would be a major thing, but people park (on Depot Street)," said John Taylor. "Anything you can do to make that area more inviting might help attract people to downtown."
Woodward said the DDDA is working with the Dalton Public Works Department to develop a plan for Depot Street and the Hamilton alley and hopes to have it completed before the end of the year.
