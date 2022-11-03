The Downtown Dalton Development Authority's Board of Directors annual meeting and elections are Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the first floor council chambers at Dalton City Hall, 300 W. Waugh St.
Voting begins at 4 p.m. for those who wish to cast an early ballot. To be eligible to vote in the DDDA election, one must either own a business that has a current business license or own property in the downtown district.
Candidates can speak during the first portion of the annual meeting. After candidate remarks there will be a brief break to allow those who have not yet done so cast their ballot. Voting closes at 6 p.m. Ballots at that time will be counted and results announced at the close of the meeting.
There are two seats on the board to be voted on. One seat is for a downtown property owner and one for a downtown business owner. These seats are currently occupied by Juan Lama and Jane Marie Wilson. Their three-year terms end Dec. 31. Both are eligible for reelection.
“We hope that you will put this important downtown gathering on your calendar and plan to join us on Nov. 17," said Candace Eaton, DDDA executive director. “The board will discuss the current year and goals and visions for 2023."
