Downtown Dalton Development Authority to move to City Hall in June

One-stop shopping.
That's what Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) Executive Director Candace Eaton said the agency's move to City Hall from its current location in the former freight depot off Morris Street will mean.
"This move will give people better access to other offices," Eaton said. "We will be there with the city clerk's office and other city offices. When, for instance, people file a permit with us for a downtown event they will be able to go downstairs and file their alcohol permit instead of going across the city like they do now."
City Council member Annalee Harlan, who is the council's liaison to the DDDA, said the move will provide the DDDA with "more accommodating meeting space when developers and investors and small business owners need to come and discuss downtown Dalton and what it can offer. It will also provide better access to support services, such as information technology."
Eaton said the DDDA will move in the second week of June. It will occupy offices on the second floor of City Hall. It has been housed in the freight depot, which also holds the Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau's visitors center and a gallery hosting exhibits from the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia. The depot is owned by the city.
The DDDA has a 2021 budget of $285,000 funded primarily by a downtown property tax. The DDDA helps downtown businesses qualify for various state and federal business incentives, operates a program that compensates businesses and property owners for part of the costs of improving the facades of their buildings, and helps businesses with any of the forms or paperwork needed to open a business downtown.
Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the DDDA's lease will be $1 a year for its offices in City Hall, which is also what it is paying for its offices at the depot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.