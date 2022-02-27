Disc golf lovers can practice their throws now in downtown Dalton for free.
Two new disc golf baskets were recently put into place on the grassy area next to the train tracks at the old freight depot off Morris Street.
"That is a joint venture between the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and Prodigy Disc," said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for Dalton and Whitfield County, who directs the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Dalton Convention Center.
Prodigy Disc is a Whitfield County-based manufacturer of disc golf discs.
"We bought one basket, and they donated one basket and put both of them in," said Thigpen. "The freight depot is one of the CVB's information centers. We started talking about how to bring that center up. We wanted to focus on Dalton, what is made in Dalton. We started looking at the list and disc golf came up. We've been working with Prodigy to bring disc golf tournaments to town. This will showcase a product made in Dalton and provide a unique activity our visitors can take part in."
Thigpen said people eating at local restaurants or taking part in other activities downtown might also like to use the baskets.
The Greater Dalton area has several full-sized disc golf courses.
The Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department’s Westside Park Disc Golf Course was voted one of the top four courses in the United States in 2020 by the readers of Connect Magazine. It finished behind Maple Hill Disc Golf in Leicester, Massachusetts; Quaker’s Challenge at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Lewisberry, Pennsylvania; and Blue Ribbon Pines, East Bethel, Minnesota.
There are also courses at Edwards Park in Varnell and Heritage Point Park in Dalton.
