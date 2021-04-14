Downtown Dalton summer concert series returning in June

After much consideration, the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series returns to the stage at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton in June. The planning board — made up of the Creative Arts Guild, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Dalton Convention & Visitors Bureau and Downtown Dalton Development Authority, — is moving forward with organizing the 2021 series which will compliment other festivals and live performances scheduled this summer.
The 2020 series was canceled at the advisement of health and safety guidelines during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, lower infection rates and improved social distancing protocols, the 2021 series is in a position to move forward safely.
“We are excited to once again welcome all events back to Burr Park in downtown Dalton,” said Candace Eaton, executive director of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority.
Currently, the series is scheduled to return in June with the entertainment schedule to be determined. Off The Rails features free, live entertainment every Friday at the Burr Park Stage in downtown Dalton and every third Friday in the fall.
For updates, go to DaltonEvents.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.