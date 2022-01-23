Downtown historic train depot being actively marketed

The historic train depot at 110 Depot St. in downtown Dalton was once the center of the city. Literally.
"There's some nails inside the depot with a circle drawn around them," said Mayor David Pennington. "The original city limits were a one-mile radius from that point."
And for more than a century, the depot was a hub of activity, with people arriving and leaving on the regular train service. More recently, it was a popular restaurant.
Bob Caperton, president and managing partner of Dalton's Barrett Properties, said he thinks the depot, which has been closed since 2015, can once again become a vital part of the city.
"We've been marketing it intensively," said Caperton.
Barrett Properties bought the depot from the city in 2018.
"We've taken at least 10 people or organizations through it," Caperton said. "I'm sure we'll be taking more people through it. We've got it in great shape. The water, the lighting, the electricity, the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) are in excellent shape. Really, the only thing remaining is the build-out for a tenant."
Caperton said he wants to make sure he has the right tenant before doing any further work on the building.
"You've got to have the right tenant," he said.
Caperton added that the ideal situation would be a restaurant on one end of the building and a bar on the other.
"But I don't know how that is going to transpire or who the eventual tenant will be," he said. "It's a unique building, 11,000 square feet in a small market. There's not a lot of users that can use that."
Barrett Properties owns a number of other buildings in downtown Dalton, including the former Belk-Gallant building at 307 S. Hamilton St., which it recently reopened as an apartment complex, and the Landmark Building, which now houses the Dalton Innovation Accelerator, the city's first business incubator.
Pennington said city officials are "cheering on" Caperton's efforts to find a tenant.
"We'd certainly like to see it leased out," he said. "But we realize it isn't going to be easy to find a tenant for a building that old and that large."
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the depot was built in 1852 by the Western & Atlantic Railroad. Most recently it was the home for some 25 years of the Dalton Depot & Trackside Tavern restaurant. The city closed the depot in November 2015, citing conditions that “posed potential health hazards to the public,” including mold. The building has remained empty since.
The building originally served as a combination passenger and freight depot. The one-story building features a brick masonry exterior and large overhanging eaves that are typical of railroad architecture of the era. Built in the Greek Revival style, the depot still retains much of its original detailing.
The depot played a role in one of Georgia’s most famous Civil War stories. During the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862 when Union raiders stole the General near Kennesaw with the intent of tearing up the tracks and blowing up the railroad tunnel in Tunnel Hill, a young telegraph operator was dropped off at the depot from the pursuing Texas to wire a warning ahead. The depot sustained some damage from Union troops later in the war, but most of the building remained intact and was repaired.
