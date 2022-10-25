Halloween gets off to an early start this Saturday afternoon in downtown Dalton.
While trick-or-treating is traditionally done Halloween night, which is Monday, there will be several events on Saturday for families and children downtown.
The Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) and downtown merchants will hold a trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m.
"They will have things set up at their doors for kids who are trick-or-treating," said DDDA Executive Director Candace Eaton. "People are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes. But that isn't necessary."
The Animal Hospital of Whitfield County and Dalton Junior High School will host a pet parade from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park. Registration is $20, and $10 for each additional pet. Proceeds will go to fund programs at Dalton Junior High School. There will be awards for the most creative costume and more, as well as prizes and giveaways.
Rock Bridge Community Church will hold its annual fall festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Crawford Street and Hamilton Street will be blocked off in the area around the Wink Theatre and Burr Park for the festival.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be hot dogs, chips and other food. Candy will be available for trick-or-treaters. There will be inflatables for the children as well as corn hole and other games. Those attending are encouraged but not required to wear Halloween costumes.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will host a free touch-a-truck event from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton. The event will feature vehicles from the fire department, Public Works Department and sheriff’s office, including an aerial bucket truck and excavators.
“When people see us, we are usually working an incident and can’t really view the equipment, so this gives everyone the opportunity to see it and what we carry,” said Fire Chief Edward O’Brien in a press release. “These are the everyday tools we use to protect the citizens in the county.”
Trick-or-treater costumes are encouraged but not required.
