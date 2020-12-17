DPD: Dalton man with 'airsoft' gun arrested after robbery attempt

Twenty-one-year-old Steven Pizarro of Dalton was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to rob a Dalton store with an “airsoft” pistol. Pizarro was arrested without incident and charged with armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.
The incident happened at the Rose’s Discount store at 1205 N. Glenwood Ave. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Witnesses said Pizarro walked into the store and produced the airsoft pistol and demanded money from the store clerk. Employees called 911, and officers from the Dalton Police Department responded. When confronted by officers, Pizarro dropped the airsoft gun and was arrested.
The incident is still being investigated and more charges against Pizarro are possible.
