DPD, GBI investigating shooting death

The Dalton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Jordan McDougle, 22, of Cartersville.
McDougle was dropped off at AdventHealth in Calhoun on Thursday morning by two males. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Calhoun investigators believe the injury occurred in Dalton.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams with the Dalton Police Department at (706) 278-9085, ext. 280.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.