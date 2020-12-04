Mr. Amador Hurtado-Salaices, age 61, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, December 2, 2020 at Gordon Adventhealth in Calhoun, Georgia. He was born September 13, 1959 in Mexico a son of the late Toribio Fraire Salaices and Alejandrina Hurtado. He was also preceded in de…