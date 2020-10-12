DPD investigating report of runaway juvenile girl

The Dalton Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home over the weekend. Robin Gilbert was reported as a runaway on Saturday at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Gilbert is a white female with hair dyed blue and blonde. When she left her group home she was wearing a gray Puma hoodie sweatshirt and pajama pants with white slide flip-flop shoes. She also took other changes of clothes with her.
Anyone who has information on her location is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-189.
