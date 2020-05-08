The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.
Fifteen-year-old Vanessa Quintero was last seen by her family on the evening of May 2. Investigators believe that she may be with her boyfriend, 16-year-old Gabriel Martinez. Investigators do not have any indication that she is in any danger.
Quintero’s family first realized that she was missing from their home at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 3 when her mother woke up in the middle of the night and decided to look in on her children.
The family told police that this was not the first time that she had snuck out of the house in the middle of the night and that it had happened on a regular basis. They told investigators that they believed that she could be with Martinez, who also has not been back to his home since May 3.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Quintero or Martinez is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9189.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.