The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who shoplifted more than $1,600 worth of designer sunglasses from a local eye care store. The suspects wore face masks, but investigators hope someone will recognize them or their vehicle.
The incident happened on Dec. 1 at the Pearle Vision at 1207 W. Walnut Ave. Store staff reported that two individuals, a Black male and a Black female, entered the store together wearing blue face masks and began walking around. Surveillance video shows the suspects concealing sunglasses in the sleeves of their coats and also their pockets.
Nine pairs of sunglasses were taken, eight pairs of Ray-Bans valued at between $180 and $200 and one pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $160. The total cost of the stolen sunglasses was $1,663.
The suspects left in a white sedan, either a Chevy Malibu or possibly an Impala. A witness took a photo of the vehicle, which did not have a license plate but instead an old Tennessee temporary tag that cannot be read.
The male wore a black quilted-type jacket and dark pants and appears to have thinning hair. The female wore a dark coat, a skirt, brown knee-high boots and a red beanie hat.
Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has information about this crime is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-280.
