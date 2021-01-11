The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of stealing a white 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Dalton business. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras and the suspects were also recorded in a neighboring convenience store prior to the theft.
The crime occurred at People’s Financial at 302 N. Glenwood Ave. on Dec. 10. At approximately 1 a.m., two men approached vehicles that were parked behind the business, including the F-150. While one suspect walked up to the truck and got in, the second tested the doors on other vehicles parked nearby and apparently found them locked. The second suspect then joined the first with the Ford F-150.
The men lifted the hood of the truck and then closed it, leaving the view of the camera. They can be seen on another neighboring business’ cameras behind Pain Exterminating. A vehicle parked at that building was later found to have its battery stolen. The men then returned to People’s Financial and again opened the F-150’s hood and appeared to install the stolen battery in the truck. They then drove away in the vehicle. The F-150 was displaying Georgia license plate AUN4097.
Immediately before the theft, the suspects were seen walking to the Smile’s Fuels convenience store at 400 N. Glenwood Ave. Investigators retrieved video of the suspects in the store. One appears to be a white male who wore jeans and a light blue polo shirt with a tan-colored hooded jacket and a faded red ball cap. The other is a white or possibly Hispanic male with dark facial hair who wore jeans, a dark jacket and a black winter hat.
If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective John Edwards at (706) 278-9085, extension 9-152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.